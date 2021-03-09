

Donald Trump Jr. went on a fiery rant against Meghan Markle while weighing in on her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After claiming he “couldn’t care less about this stuff,” the former president’s eldest son then launched into a nearly eight-minute tirade about the royals on the video-sharing platform Rumble.

“Are we pretending that Meghan Markle isn’t the kind of person that was looking for all this attention?” Trump said in the video. “Because it seems like literally all of her actions in life up until now were about getting that kind of attention for herself. She just wants it to be good attention. The problem is, if you don’t have the personality to do that, it doesn’t always work out as much.”

Trump went on to admit he hadn’t actually watched Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah but was basing his opinion on the reactions he’s read on Twitter.

“Are we really pretending that she was like a victim in all of this?” he added. “That she wasn’t into the press? Has she ever met a camera she probably didn’t love?”

Trump continued, “I actually feel bad for Harry. He’s like a guy in a hostage video. He actually seems like a dude that I’d wanna have a beer with. I’m not sure what’s happened to him over the last couple of years.”

Trump added that he believes Harry has been “brainwashed into some sort of woke reality.”

The former first son went on to say that Oprah should have confronted Meghan about the allegations that she verbally abused the staff at Buckingham Palace.

“Her getting up there and being the victim of all of this when it seems like there’s people that work for her that say she’s no angel, and honestly guys, I don’t know her from Adam,” Trump said.

Despite initially saying he got all of his information from Twitter, Trump went on to suggest he had in fact watched the interview. “But when I’m watching those videos, when I’m watching this interview, I can almost guarantee you that those people probably were verbally abused and treated like crap, because she doesn’t seem like the kind of person that treats other people all that well,” he added.

“I get that there’s the woke image that she puts out and all of that stuff and so I’ll get canceled for saying it,” he continued, “but are we really pretending that this seems like this is a nice and humble, warm woman that had no idea what she was getting into and had no idea there would be press when she was a princess of England.”

“Totally clueless, she’s shocked, shocked. Come on guys, give me a freaking break,” Trump concluded.

Over the course of Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah, which aired Sunday night on CBS, Markle revealed that she had contemplated suicide while as a member of the royal family, and defended herself against allegations that she “calculated” the couple’s exit from the royal family.

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement on the controversial interview, noting that the “whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

