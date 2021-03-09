Buckingham Palace has released a statement on the controversy that has arisen from Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan revealed a number of sordid details about life in the Royal Family, and even suggested that at least one member was concerned about the color of their baby Archie’s skin. Markle also detailed how depressed she was from treatment by the British tabloids and that she had even reached out for mental health support as she was suicidal.

The Palace statement, attributed to Queen Elizabeth II, notes that the “whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” it states. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

It ends on a loving note: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Read the full statement below:

ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS Tuesday, 9th March 2021

THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY BUCKINGHAM PALACE ON BEHALF OF HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN

The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.

ENDS

