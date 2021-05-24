Dua Lipa Slams ‘Appalling’ Ad Which Ran in NY Times Linking Her, Bella and Gigi Hadid with Hamas

Dua Lipa has responded to a full-page advert in the New York Times that targeted her, along with models Bella and Gigi Hadid, for their criticisms of Israel and Zionism.

The ad, which accused all three women of anti-semitism, appeared in the Saturday edition of the Times, and was paid for by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s World Values Network.

“Bella, Gigi, and Dua,” the ad, which featured pictures of all three entertainers over a rocket strike from Hamas, stated. “Hamas calls for a second Holocaust. CONDEMN THEM NOW.”

Ad in today’s NYT, purchased by “The World Values Network” … pic.twitter.com/0zlzt2MOVn — Alexandra Mondalek (@amondalek) May 22, 2021

“Bella, Gigi and Dua should be aware that 6 million Jews were annihilated in the Holocaust just 75 years ago and the Hamas genocidal charter openly calls for the murder of Jews,” it added. “Is the ongoing vilification of Jews and Israel on social media perhaps the reason we see Jews being beaten up in Time Square?”

The ad also labeled the trio as “mega-influencers,” claiming they have “vilified the Jewish State” and “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing.”

Lipa and the Hadid sisters, whose father Mohamed Hadid was born in Palestine in 1948, have been vocally pro-Palestine, showing support for Palestinians throughout the airstrikes last week and amid the threatened expulsion of Palestinians in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Bella was also spotted at a pro-Palestine protest in New York City two weeks ago, while Lipa is currently linked to Anwar Hadid, who often shows public support for Palestinians.

While all three have voiced public support for Palestine, they have also shared posts condemning anti-semitism to their Instagram stories.

Lipa has since responded to the ad in the Times, calling it “appalling” while highlighting that she stands “in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”

“I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in The New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network. This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination,” she wrote.

“I take this stance because I believe that everyone—Jews, Muslims and Christians—have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose. The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentation of who I am and what I stand for. I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”

