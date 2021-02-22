<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After getting axed from the Star Wars franchise earlier this month, former Mandalorian star Gina Carano sat down with Ben Shapiro to open up about the incident — condemning parent company Disney for “bullying” her and others.

Carano played Cara Dune on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, but was fired in February for a social media post suggesting that being a present day Republican is similar to being Jewish amid the Holocaust.

During her interview with Shapiro, whose site The Daily Wire is now producing a film starring Carano, the former MMA fighter revealed that Lucasfilm had been planning to fire her prior to the post.

“They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew,” she told Shapiro during The Ben Shapiro Show. “I knew they were paying attention. I know there were some people who went to bat for me, but I know that they didn’t win out at the end.”

Carano had faced widespread backlash prior to her firing, as Mandalorian fans took issues with various social media posts, including ones that pushed QAnon conspiracies and another that seemed to mock the transgender community.

“It was 100 percent to go to the Twitter mob that was telling you what to do, and it had zero to do with trying to go after the transgender community, because I would never do that,” she told Shapiro. “Just me personally, I’m not trying to target anybody or go after anybody.”

The actor had included “Beep/Bop/Boop” in her Twitter bio, which many viewed as a way to mock the transgender usage of pronouns.

Despite the Twitter backlash, Carano had remained unscathed until recently, after she shared a post claiming being a conservatives today is similar to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Carano told Shapiro she didn’t expect the post to be so controversial, adding that she was merely “inspired by the gentle spirit of the Jewish people going through that time.”

“When I posted that it wasn’t something that I felt was controversial,” she said. “It was something that I thought, well, maybe all of us need to ask ourselves how that happened.”

Lucasfilm cut ties with Carano following the post, saying her “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before,” she told Shapiro of Disney. “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.”

Carano also accused Disney of having a double standard, claiming that while she was being scrutinized, many were getting away with saying “everything they want.”

“I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative,” Carano added. “I could share a story and would turn things around in the media, but I can’t do that because it would be selling out a friend that I don’t really have the same views as but I’m not gonna sell out someone to take the attention off me.”

Although she claimed she wouldn’t “sell out” her “friend,” she also talked to Shapiro about how Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal was not fired for a 2018 tweet comparing undocumented children in cages to Jewish people in concentration camps.

“I adore Pedro. I adore him. I know he’s said and done some hurtful things. I don’t think posting anybody’s number on social media is okay, ” she said, referring to his post sharing Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) publicly listed office phone number. “But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first.”

