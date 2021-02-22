Judge Merrick Garland is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday for his first day of confirmation hearings as President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general.

Garland’s hearing comes five years after former President Barack Obama nominated him to the Supreme Court to replace the late Judge Antonin Scalia, but he was stonewalled by Republicans who argued that the victor of the 2016 election should be the one to fill the vacant seat on the bench. If Garland is confirmed as AG, he will head up the Justice Department as the Biden administration calls for greater action on racial justice, plus he will oversee sensitive matters like the ongoing Russia probe, the investigation into Hunter Biden, and the fallout from the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Watch above, via the Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]