Fox’s Rachel Campos Duffy Cringes Over Report About ‘Woke’ Grease Prequel Featuring ‘White Supremacy’ Tune: ‘They Ruined It!’

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy joined a growing number of fans cringing at an upcoming TV series based on the classic musical Grease, only this time it comes with a “woke” spin.

Joined by Raymond Arroyo on Saturday for a Fox & Friends pop culture roundup segment, Campos-Duffy was rather confused when she heard one of her favorite movies would reportedly feature a song about “White supremacy” and “gender-fluid” characters. At least one character in the series is “non-binary,” according to a new report.

The Daily Mail reported that the upcoming Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which serves as a prequel to the 1978 film, will feature “musical numbers including one about White supremacy, while the 1950s student population at Rydell High School will be re-filled with a varied mix of LGBT and Black high schoolers unseen in the 1978 hit.”

The original movie starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton as two high school opposites trying to keep a summer fling going with some good old fashioned song and dance numbers. There is also currently a prequel movie titled Summer Lovin’ being planned.

“They’re gender-fluid, multicultural — I don’t know why they feel they have to do this with every franchise,” Arroyo said, joking the “pink ladies” of Grease are turning into “communist red ladies.”

“Does it still take place in the ’50s!?” Campos-Duffy asked, specifically confused at the non-binary inclusion. The prequel series does in fact still takes place in the ’50s like its predecessor.

“Let’s not tell them about any other remakes. We might get Swingin in the Rain,” Arroyo said.

“It’s terrible. I loved Grease. It was all so sexy and fun,” Campos-Duffy said.

She later flatly declared the “woke” prequel series has already “ruined” the franchise.

“They ruined it!” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

