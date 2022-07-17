From Bennifer to Mr. and Mrs. Batman: J.Lo Marries Ben in Vegas, Legally Changes Name to Jennifer Affleck

“Jenny from the Block” is now Jennifer Affleck. Rekindling their romance nearly two decades after “Bennifer” dominated tabloid headlines, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Lopez, seen above at a February screening of her movie Marry Me, has been open about the media pressure the couple faced during their early-2000s relationship, calling it “brutal” and frequently racist. She and Affleck first started dating in 2002, got engaged in October of that year, and ended up postponing the wedding before breaking up in 2004.

Both then moved on to other high-profile relationships, including Affleck’s marriage to actress Jennifer Garner and Lopez’s with singer Marc Anthony. Lopez also dated former Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez, getting engaged in March 2019 after dating for just two years, but ultimately breaking up in March 2021.

The future Mr. and Mrs. Batman reconciled in May 2021 and announced they were engaged again this past April.

A records search on the Clark County Clerk’s Office website shows a marriage recorded on July 16 between Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, with the latter also requesting a name change to “Jennifer Affleck.”

TMZ broke the news, with a “source connected to Bennifer” confirming the nuptials. Entertainment Tonight tracked down a more loquacious source, who described the couple as having “so much fun together” so they thought getting married in Vegas “would be a fun idea too.”

“Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too,” the ET source added.” They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well.”

“They feel like they are in the same place in life now and relate to each other on another level. Ben feels younger around Jen and like she brings out his best self. He loves that he doesn’t have to try very hard and can just be himself. Jen loves being around Ben no matter what they are doing,” the source continued… Adding, “She thinks Ben is an incredible partner and father. She celebrates him for the good and they are both really there for each other. They’re so excited to make more memories together and have more adventures, both as a couple and as a family.”

Together, the Afflecks have five children, her twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Anthony, and Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel from his marriage to Garner.

