Harry Potter Live Action Series Reportedly Coming to HBO Max

A live-action Harry Potter TV series is reportedly in early development at HBO Max.

The news of a possible reboot, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, comes just 10 years after the final film released in July 2011. But it should be no surprise, considering pushes to set a series or spin-off in the wizarding world have persisted since the franchise ended.

“While it’s news that executives at HBO Max and Warners are engaged in meetings to find a writer and pitch for a Harry Potter TV series, no writers or talent are currently attached as the conversations are still in the extremely early stages and no deals have been made,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg.

In a statement to the magazine, both HBO Max and Warner Bros. — which, along with J.K. Rowling, controls rights to the property — also stressed that there is “no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.”

However, sources have confirmed to multiple publications that the streaming service has been holding “exploratory conversations” regarding the series.

The series will likely be a spin-off of the original big-screen adaptions, which grossed almost $8 billion worldwide, yet there has been no news regarding the plot.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]