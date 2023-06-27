‘I SHOULD HAVE MORE CAMERA TIME!’ Tom Hanks’ Niece Has a Meltdown for the Ages After She Gets Tossed from a Reality Show

Reality television had some must-see-TV on Monday when Tom Hanks’ niece had a major-league meltdown after her elimination from ABC’s competitive series, Claim to Fame.

The show, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, focuses on a group of contestants living together who have to discover the celebrity relationships of their housemates while guarding their own secrets and avoiding elimination. Carly Reeves was the first of the celebrity relatives to be eliminated in the second season when fellow contestant Hugo was able to correctly link her to Hanks.

Earlier in the show, multiple clues connected Reeves to Hanks because they alluded to the actor’s famed performance in Forrest Gump. Reeves was in tears throughout the elimination ceremony, and as she walked off set, her screams were heard as she launched into an explosive tirade about her ouster.

“These freaking clues are so freaking obvious!” She shouted while the others could hear. “Even [fellow contestant] Gabe found that out. He’s not even, like, smart! I didn’t even get to do any challenges! I don’t deserve this! I should have more camera time! I should be here longer!”

After the rousing end to her time on the show, Reeves spoke to media outlets about the elimination, where she defended her complaints that the clues about her were too easy. She also had no regrets about her outburst when speaking to USA Today.

“I’m an emotional person, so I’m obviously going to react in a big way because that’s just how I am,” she said. “And because this was so special to me, and it was so exciting for me, I was upset. Could I have handled myself better and been a little bit more graceful with it? Yes. But as far as being upset and sad, that was all real. So, I can’t regret it.”

