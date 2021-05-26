Is Jeff Bezos About to Own Trump’s Scandalous Apprentice Tapes? Colbert Makes the Case

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Amazon officially signed an agreement to acquire film studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), and Stephen Colbert has some guesses as to why Jeff Bezos agreed to pay the hefty $8.45 billion sum.

“The latest Bezos news-os is that Amazon is nearing a deal to buy the Hollywood studio MGM,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s Late Show. “That is such a billionaire move.”

The deal was made official on Wednesday morning, with Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, confirming that the acquisition gives Amazon ownership of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team,” he added in a statement. “It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

Colbert was pretty confident that the acquisition would also give Bezos the rights to old footage of The Apprentice, including the infamous tapes that allegedly show Donald Trump making racist comments.

“So, why would one of the world’s richest men pay almost twice the value for a struggling movie studio that recently went bankrupt? Well it could be that Jeff Bezos has an ongoing feud with the former president,” Colbert said. “Guess what? All the outtakes from The Apprentice are owned by MGM.”

“Holy mother of DVD extras! The private footage of a TV billionaire is going to belong to an actual billionaire,” he continued. “See, for years, there have been allegations about outtakes from The Apprentice where the Slob Father uses racist language, including by Tom Arnold, who says he saw it personally.”

Despite Colbert’s enthusiasm, it’s unclear if Amazon will gain access to the tapes.

In 2018, ABC News reported that while MGM, which owned The Apprentice’s Mark Burnett’s production company, owned any unused footage, there could be legal restrictions preventing the studio from releasing it.

“Despite reports to the contrary, Mark Burnett does not have the ability nor the right to release footage or other material from The Apprentice,” MGM and Burnett said in a joint statement from Oct. 2016. “Various contractual and legal requirements also restrict MGM’s ability to release such material.”

It’s not clear if Amazon Studios will now have access to the tapes following the acquisition, as details regarding MGM’s control of the footage was never made public by the studio.

Either way, Colbert is still hoping Amazon can “release the most racist thing in the MGM catalog other than Gone With the Wind.”

“I am here for it!” he concluded.

