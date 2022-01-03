Harry Potter star Emma Watson got the attention of multiple Israeli ambassadors after she shared a post in solidarity with Palestinians.

Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, took issue with Watson’s decision to share an image from a pro-Palestinian rally, which showed signs that read “Free Palestine” and “Hands off Jerusalem.”

Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! pic.twitter.com/u1TrP3sqSS — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 3, 2022

“Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality,” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of Watson’s Instagram post. “If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!”

Watson shared her support for the cause in a Sunday night Instagram that included the text “Solidarity is a verb”:

In the post’s caption, Watson quoted British activist Sara Ahmed, who said:

Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground.

Watson also earned a response from Danny Danon, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, who claimed acts of solidarity with the Palestinian people qualify as antisemitism.

10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite.@EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/Qaqkx36JSg — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 3, 2022

“10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite,” he wrote.

