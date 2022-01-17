Jamie Lynn Spears has called on her sister Britney to put an end to their long-lasting and very public feud, calling it “embarrassing.”

The younger Spears posted on her Instagram Stories over the weekend to send a message to the pop star, writing, “Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.”

“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up,” she added. “I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. love you.”

Ironically, the feud only escalated after Jamie Lynn sat down for an interview with ABC’s Juju Chang, in which she shared alleged — and quite personal — stories about her older sister’s actions amid her mental health breakdown roughly 15 years ago.

“It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment,” Jamie Lynn told Chang, defending her decision to share the moment publicly. “I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to like really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Britney later denied the story in a Friday tweet, writing, “You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW … I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!”

The post earned a reply from Jamie Lynn, who took to Instagram to claim that she has always been there for her sister and that her private messages with Britney did not match what the singer was writing on social media.

Naturally, Britney hit back once again, acknowledging that it is “so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this,” yet questioning why her sister failed to support her amid the conservatorship she was placed under for 13 years.

Britney had previously accused Jamie Lynn of ruining her dreams and promoting her new book, Things I Should Have Said, at her “expense.”

The Gimme More singer took to Twitter following the interview to share that she had watched it with a temperature of 104 degrees, joking that the fever helped her “surrender to not caring.”

“Just like my family, I asked security for Aleve as I laid there with a 104 fever in bed and he told me NO !!!!” she added. “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one… My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

