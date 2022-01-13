Jamie Lynn Spears Claims ‘Erratic, Paranoid, and Spiraling’ Britney Once Locked Them in a Room with a Knife

Jamie Lynn Spears addressed her contentious relationship with sister Britney following her newfound freedom, claiming the pop star’s behavior was once “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling.”

Jamie Lynn sat down with ABC’s Juju Chang on Wednesday to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in which she described an incident where Britney allegedly became scared and paranoid enough to lock her and her sister inside of a room with a knife.

“Your words to describe her behavior over your lifetime was ‘erratic, paranoid, and spiraling,'” Chang said, quoting the upcoming book. “How do you see your sister’s state of mind currently?”

Jamie Lynn replied by saying that she cannot speak to anyone’s state of mind, stressing that it would be “unfair.”

“But I’m allowed to say how I felt because that matters and it matters that I was in pain,” she added.

The former Zoey 101 star later addressed an alleged incident where Britney took a knife and locked herself and Jamie Lynn inside of a room due to fear.

“It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment,” Jamie Lynn said, defending her decision to share the moment publicly.

“I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to like really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Throughout the interview, Jamie Lynn also said that while her relationship with Britney is currently strained, she has “only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her.”

“And she knows that,” she said. “So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Britney has taken public swipes at her family, including Jamie Lynn, since being freed from the conservatorship she was placed under 13 years ago, even unfollowing her sister on Instagram.

Addressing the conservatorship further, Jamie Lynn said she didn’t understand what it was when it started, as she was a pregnant teenager.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she later told Chang. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Watch above, via ABC.

