Jennifer Aniston has shared that she “lost” some of her friends because they have not received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Aniston made the revelation during an August 3 interview with InStyle magazine, in which she discussed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Laura Brown, admitting that she had to turn off CNN sometimes due to “news fatigue.”

“We all went through news fatigue, panic fatigue, during the pandemic because we were hoping one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more insanity,” she said, prompting Brown to note that there was a time “We could not see the way out.”

Aniston, who shared several Instagram posts encouraging her followers to mask up last summer, then disclosed that she has dropped some friends due to their vaccination statuses.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” she said. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” she continued. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

On May 7, the former Friends star took to Instagram to tell her fans that she was fully vaccinated:

“Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good,” she wrote in her caption. “We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family. See more in my bio for ways to help those who need it during this crisis.”

