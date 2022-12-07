Jennifer Lawrence Gets Dunked On After Claiming She Was the First-Ever Female Action Movie Lead in 2012’s ‘Hunger Games’

Jennifer Lawrence appears to believe she was the first actress given a lead role in an action movie for 2012’s The Hunger Games.

In a discussion for Variety between Lawrence and fellow performer Viola Davis, Lawrence at one point said no actress had been cast as the lead in an action movie before The Hunger Games, which was only released a decade prior.

Lawrence told Davis:

I want to circle back to you being The Woman King. I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead. And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they’ve always been in.

When the comment was highlighted by Variety in a tweet, many were left scratching their heads since if Lawrence didn’t majorly misspeak, it means she’s unaware of some pretty significant actresses who have led hit action franchises. Critics offered Lawrence a crash course education in everything from Sigourney Weaver fighting aliens as Ripley to Linda Hamilton taking on a future machine uprising.

Variety may have been unpleased with the response as they deleted the original tweet highlighting the declaration from Lawrence, but later tweeted video of the clip.

“The Hunger Games came out in 2012. As did Underworld and Resident Evil: Retribution,” podcaster Noam Blum tweeted, referencing sequels to female-led franchise that kicked off in 2003 and 2002, respectively.

“Not saying there isn’t a gross lack of representation of female action leads, but some of the best (of any gender) are women like Linda Hamilton (she’s a co-lead in the Terminators) & Sigourney Weaver. Others pre-Hunger Games: Geena Davis, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie,” author Craig Bruce Smith added.

