Rapper Lil Pump has been banned from flying on JetBlue Airways after refusing to wear a face mask on a flight.

JetBlue representative Derek Dombrowski told USA Today that the singer “became verbally abusive with crew members” on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles after being asked multiple times to wear a face covering. This resulted in law enforcement getting involved.

“His return reservation was cancelled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue,” Dombrowski told the outlet. “The safety of all customers and crew members is JetBlue’s first priority.”

JetBlue, the first U.S. airline that required passengers to wear face masks back in May, mandates that all passengers over the age of two cover their nose and mouth inside all terminals and for the duration of every flight.

Lil Pump made headlines last month when President Donald Trump invited the rapper on stage during his final campaign rally in Michigan ahead of the 2020 election. The president mistakenly referred to the rapper as “Little Pimp” while introducing him.

Prior to his appearance at Trump’s rally, Lil Pump garnered attention for supporting Trump on social media and posting pictures of himself with the president’s allies, including Kimberly Guilfoyle.

