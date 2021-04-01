Jimmy Kimmel Blasts ‘Worst of the Worst’ Matt Gaetz Following Stunningly Bizarre Tucker Carlson Interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just like pretty much everyone else, Jimmy Kimmel could not get over Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) hilariously bizarre interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The congressman sat down for an interview with Carlson on Tuesday night, following a New York Times report that claimed Gaetz is under investigation for “whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him.”

Gaetz adamantly denied that he was involved with a minor, blasting the allegations as “totally false.” Despite the representative’s conviction, however, Carlson was stunned and visibly confused throughout the interview, especially after comments Gaetz made invoking the Fox host.

“This is a man who interviewed someone who claimed Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel said of Carlson on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “There’s always a twist.”

Well, there certainly was a twist on Tuesday night, as Gaetz reminded the host and all of his viewers that Carlson himself had been accused of a sex crime. Gaetz later brought up a dinner he once had with Carlson, Carlson’s wife, and a friend of Gaetz’s who was “threatened by the FBI.”

“I don’t remember the woman you’re speaking of or the context at all, honestly,” Carlson responded.

“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” Kimmel cracked. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”

Kimmel then pointed to the fact that Gaetz was the only congressman, either Democrat or Republican, who voted against a 2017 anti-human trafficking bill.

“He’s one of the worst of the worst,” said the late night host. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”

“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel said after giving viewers a rundown of the strange interview.

Kimmel joked that the interview was so atypical and unhinged, one would assume Gaetz owns a pillow company — making a clear crack at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The host also clarified that despite what Gaetz is saying, the allegations were launched at him under Donald Trump’s Justice Department, so it “isn’t a partisan investigation.”

