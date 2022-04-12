Kimmel Slams ‘Disgraced But Still Going’ Matt Gaetz for Suggesting His Attacks of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Are Sexist

Jimmy Kimmel went after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for calling his past critiques of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) “highly gendered.”

Kimmel and Greene got in a bit of a feud last week, as Greene filed a report with the U.S. Capitol Police after Kimmel joked that she should be slapped by Will Smith.

“Meanwhile, I had a whole thing with Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Temple of Dumb this weekend,” Kimmel said on Monday night, explaining the situation. “You may have heard, The congress-monster is not happy about a comment I made about her on the show. She even called the cops on me. Me, she would like arrested, but the people who attacked the Capitol? It’s time to drop that already.”

Kimmel went on to play a clip of Greene speaking to a reporter, in which she said, “You know what I think? I think the American people are fed up with this overdramatization of a riot that happened here at the Capitol one time.”

“One time! If it happens again, we’ll look at it!” Kimmel cracked. “I feel like Marjorie Taylor Greene is a phenomenon that could have been prevented with a high enough dose of Valtrex.”

The host then aired video of Greene and Gaetz speaking to one another while on a podcast.

“Jimmy Kimmel is a total jerk,” said Gaetz. “And it seems that his trend is to attack women, which is particularly troubling.”

Kimmel paused the clip to remind viewers that Gaetz is “currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking, obstructing justice, and paying for sex with a 17-year-old girl.”

“But keep going. I want to see where this is headed,” he added.

Gaetz continued to say that Kimmel’s critiques of women, particularly of Greene and Boebert, are “highly gendered critiques.”

“Because he’s [saying], oh, you’re a ‘Klan Mom,’ right? So, he’s attacking you as a mom and as a woman,” Gaetz added. “And he attacks Lauren Boebert and says, oh, she looks like ‘stepmom porn.’ See how he does that?”

“That’s not fair at all. I make jokes about men too. I made jokes about you, in fact,” said Kimmel. “Remember when I said I feel bad for you because you didn’t have a girlfriend in high school until you were 30? Remember when I said your political background will come in handy when you’re a registered sex offender because you’re used to knocking on strangers’ doors to introduce yourself?”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com