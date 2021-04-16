Jimmy Kimmel Blasts ‘Future Former Florida Congressman’ Matt Gaetz for His Venmo Fail: ‘What’s the Opposite of a Criminal Mastermind?’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just one night after Jimmy Kimmel went after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for his many, many scandals, the late-night host once again mocked the congressman — calling him the “opposite of a criminal mastermind.”

“There are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” said the host on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”

Kimmel explained that The Daily Beast tracked down more than 150 Venmo transactions between Gaetz and his ally and former Seminole County (FL) tax collector Joel Greenberg, who is also reportedly cooperating with the Feds regarding the investigation into the congressman’s alleged sex trafficking.

“At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000,” Kimmel said. “I guess they added avocado.”

“Two of the transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff,'” continued the host. “And let me just say this: It’s bad enough that Matt Gaetz is implicated in doing ‘stuff.’ But ‘other stuff’? That’s outrageous.”

The host then cracked that the two were too “stupid” to make the Venmo transactions private — so they were public for anyone to hunt down.

“They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?” Kimmel quipped.

