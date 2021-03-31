Jimmy Kimmel Torches ‘Klan Mom’ Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron DeSantis for Vaccine Passport Hypocrisy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel railed against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Tuesday for their stances against vaccine passports.

Vaccine passports that would work prove the owner of the proposed document has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and would ultimately allow for travel or entry into certain events.

“There’s a controversy now — we now have controversies where we never had them before — over the so-called vaccine passports that the Biden administration and private industry are working on so that we have a way to prove that you got your shots for the purposes of travel or going to a concert, sporting event, whatever,” Kimmel explained on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“If you have a vaccine passport, you will be able to do that stuff, but unfortunately, many Republicans aren’t on board with that … which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote,” continued the host, bringing attention to the hypocrisy of the GOP’s stance.

Kimmel singled out two members of the GOP who have publicly denounced the proposed document, “Ron DeSantis — the terrible governor of Florida,” and “Klan Mom herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene,” who labeled the passports as President Joe Biden’s “Mark of the Beast.”

“Poor Joe Biden — “How do you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hooves? What a dumb person. Everyone knows, the Mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.” Kimmel cracked. “There should be a test to get into Congress. You have take a test to be able to drive. Congress, they just wave you right through.”

