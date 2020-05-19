Joe Rogan Experience to Become Spotify Exclusive

Comedian Joe Rogan’s hit podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is set to become a Spotify exclusive by the end of the year as part of a “multi-year licensing agreement” with the music streaming platform.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Rogan announced, “the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version.”

“It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now,” he explained, adding, “We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year.”

Rogan’s show has become increasingly popular over the years, with guests including Elon Musk, Robert Downey Jr., Edward Snowden, and Jamie Foxx.

The Joe Rogan Experience also became a popular medium for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Andrew Yang.

Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign faced controversy in January after highlighting an endorsement from Rogan, with some critics branding Rogan and his comedy as problematic.

