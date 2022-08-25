Joe Rogan Jokes Dr. Fauci Should Start an OnlyFans in Retirement: ‘People Would Pay to See Fauci in His Underwear’

Joe Rogan reacted to the announcement of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s impending retirement on a recent episode of his podcast, joking that he should start an OnlyFans account.

On the Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he was joined by former CIA covert operations officer, Mike Baker, to discuss the state of America.

At one point, they began talking about Fauci, announcing his retirement from the NIAID in December.

“It’s probably about time. I didn’t realize he was old as old as he is, right?” Baker said.

“He’s 80 something years old,” Rogan replied. Fauci is currently 81-years-old.

“Hopefully he’s put enough away for retirement,” Baker laughed.

“Hopefully not,” Rogan said.

When Baker asks what Fauci would possibly do next, Rogan interjected with an interesting side hustle idea for the White House Chief Medical Advisor.

“He’s gonna start an OnlyFans. That’s what I’m hoping,” Rogan said. “People would pay to see Fauci in his underwear.”

“I think the CDC’s going through a shake up right now. Right? Because they’re actually trying internally to understand where they made mistakes –” Baker added.

“They probably have to for survival purposes,” Rogan responded.

The discussion then turned to the wearing of masks, for which Rogan remarked that he ran into someone still sporting the face covering.

“Today, some poor guy who looked like he never thought about his health for a moment in his life, except for putting that fucking mask on. It’s like having a condom and putting it on after you get AIDS,” he said.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

