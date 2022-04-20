Jon Stewart Responds to ‘Creepy Weirdo’ Breitbart Writer Over Report His Apple TV Show Flopped: ‘They Upped Our Episode Order!!’

Jon Stewart had some brash words for Breitbart reporter John Nolte after the writer released an article calling Stewarts Apple TV show a “flop”.

On Tuesday, Nolte published Jon Stewart’s Apple TV Show Is Reported Flop with Just 40K Viewers where he said “Apple TV reportedly has 20 million subscribers, and only 40,000 are bothering to watch the aging leftist make faces and own the cons. If my math is correct, that’s one-quarter of one percent of Apple subscribers.”

Nolte went on to say, “Jon Stewart’s a dick who can make a few faces and hit the sweet spot of people who hate conservatives. But why bother to watch him when Jake Tapper does the exact same thing?”

The Problem with John Stewart premiered last September with a limited release of eight episodes for the show’s first season. According to Bloomberg , 180,000 U.S homes tuned in for the first episode but only 40,000 viewed the fifth episode.

Stewart quickly took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to the low ratings report saying, “Holy Shit!!! Just think how bad it’ll get in Season Two!!! And they upped our episode order!! WTF!!!???”

He also added the hashtags ‘No way to run a business’ and ‘Get woke go broke’.

Holy Shit!!! Just think how bad it’ll get in Season Two!!! And they upped our episode order!! WTF!!!???#Nowaytorunabusiness #Getwokegobrokehttps://t.co/J4rCZwzaHo via @BreitbartNews — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 20, 2022

He continued, “Also…#GetWokeGoBroke is a great reminder to all creative content types. Always let the market dictate what you say and how you feel.”

Also…#GetWokeGoBroke is a great reminder to all creative content types. Always let the market dictate what you say and how you feel…and right now Trollie Edgelord is HOOOOTTTTTT!!!! — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 20, 2022

He then set his aim at Nolte, “Breitbart’s Nolte seems like one of the most genuinely unpleasant creepy weirdos on the net…which, given the competition is actually quite impressive…so…kudos?”

Also…Breitbart’s Nolte seems like one of the most genuinely unpleasant creepy weirdos on the net…which, given the competition is actually quite impressive…so…kudos? — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 20, 2022

“So Check out the show @TheProblem We’re very proud of it!!! That’s all for now as I’m late for an 11 am ball tanning.” he concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com