Mike Lee Makes Awkward Escape From Reporter Asking About His Texts on Overturning Trump’s Election Loss

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) made a quick escape when asked about recently published text messages revealing his involvement in the plot to overturn the 2020 election.

The text messages, obtained by the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 attack and published by CNN, show conversations Lee and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) had with Mark Meadows while he served as Trump’s chief of staff.

In his conversation with Meadows, Lee attempted to get Sidney Powell in a room with Trump, claiming she had a strategy to “keep things alive and put several states back in play” following President Joe Biden’s election win.

Lee also urged Meadows to ensure Trump and his team would “exhaust every legal and constitutional remedy” in challenging the election results.

Salt Lake Tribune reporter Bryan Schott confronted Lee about the texts at the Summit County Republican Party Convention in Kamas, but was blocked by the senator’s staffers.

Watch: Sen. Mike Lee refused to answer my questions about text messages detailing his role at the center of a plot to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss. Lee’s staffers blocked me and formed a barricade to keep me from chasing after him when he left #utpol pic.twitter.com/rhGg1MLjhi — Bryan Schott (@SchottHappens) April 20, 2022

Schott filmed the interaction, and can be seen chasing after Lee until he eventually gets in a car and escapes the scene.

“Senator Lee, why won’t you answer questions about this?” Schott asked with no luck. “Senator Lee, why were you trying to call — Senator why were you calling — Senator … Senator Lee! Were you trying to convince legistalors … ”

Schott was eventually cut off by one of Lee’s staffers, giving the senator a chance to drive away.

The senator has not addressed the text messages since they were published by CNN on Friday.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com