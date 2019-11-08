Rapper Kanye West claimed that he is running for president in 2024 while speaking at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in New York on Thursday.

West, who previously pitched the idea of running for president in 2020 but didn’t follow through, said that when he runs “for president in 2024, we are going to definitely–,” but the 42-year-old artist and fashion designer was cut off by laughter in the crowd before he could finish his thought.

“What y’all laughing at?” he snapped back, before suggesting that he is serious.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” West added. “What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared.”

Earlier in the interview, West suggested he will change his name to align with his new focus on Christianity: “When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is. It will be on the license plate.”

In late 2015, West insisted that he had presidential aspirations in 2020 while giving an acceptance speech at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards, saying, “I don’t know what I finna’ lose after this. It don’t matter, though; It’s not about me. It’s about ideas. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth,” West said. “And yes, as you probably could’ve guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

