Kanye West has conceded the 2020 presidential election, but the rapper is already looking to 2024.

On Election Night, West admitted defeat by posting a picture of himself in front of an election map, along with the caption, “WELP… KANYE 2024.” He’s since removed the “WELP” from his post.

According to data from the Associated Press, West earned more than 60,000 votes across 12 states. The rapper’s biggest haul was in Tennessee, where he racked up over 10,000 votes. He also appeared on ballots in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

Earlier on Tuesday, West chronicled his voting experience in a series of photos and videos posted to Twitter. His first tweet read, “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

West followed up the tweet with a video of his name written in for president on his ballot. He added the caption, “KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020. Thank you Jesus Christ”

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

In another video shared by West, he can be seen sliding his ballot into a voting machine. “The first vote of my life,” he wrote. “We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Prior to conceding, West also tweeted a photo of himself wearing an “I Voted” sticker.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]