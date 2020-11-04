Fox News’ Howard Kurtz called the 2020 presidential election a “debacle for the media,” as polls and predictions were way off, once again, and the race is tighter than expected.

Anchor Martha MacCallum noted that many networks and members of the media were projecting a landslide win for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, asking Kurtz what the failed projections mean.

“No matter who wins this nail-biter, this has been a debacle for the media, which in every possible way pointed to an easy Biden win,” Kurtz said. “Endless stories about who would serve in Joe’s cabinet, and instead got an acid flashback to 2016. Four years later, journalists are still underestimating Donald Trump.”

He noted that the media claimed the president would be crippled by the pandemic, the economy, and his weaknesses with women and suburban voters — pointing out that Trump actually still has a shot at a second term.

“The media collectively overestimated Joe Biden and perpetuated this fantasy that he was somehow going to win states like Florida and Texas,” he added. “The media narrative here has been utterly blown up.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier then noted that the media has never had a strong relationship with Trump and that journalists are disconnected from American citizens.

“The disparity there is really something, and half of the country voted for him,” he added. “70 million-plus on a day in person in the middle of a pandemic. That disconnect is real.”

“Too many journalists live in bubbles in New York and Washington and Los Angeles, and don’t really, even at this late date, understand the heartland, understand that many Trump supporters view him as a cultural warrior against the elite, and that includes many of us in the media,” Kurtz added.

Watch above, via Fox News.

