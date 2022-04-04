Kanye West Drops Out of Coachella Two Weeks Before Festival

Kanye West has pulled out of this year’s Coachella festival after first threatening to in February 2022.

West was initially set to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held from April 15-17 and 22-24.

TMZ first reported the news, which was later confirmed by Variety, which note that the reason for his cancelation was not made immediately clear.

West, now legally known as Ye, first threatened to pull out of the festival in February, claiming he would withdraw if Billie Eilish did not apologize to Travis Scott for comments she made regarding concert safety.

Eilish stopped an Atlanta concert in February when she saw a fan in distress, asking, “Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?”

“Guys, give it some time,” she added. “Don’t crowd…We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be ok until I keep going.”

Many, including West, interpreted Eilish’s remarks as a dig at Scott, as he is currently facing numerous lawsuits after a crowd surge incident that occurred during his 2021 Astroworld Festival performance left eight people dead and hundreds injured.

“Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” West wrote in an Instagram caption. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

The rapper also teased a guest appearance by Scott in that same Instagram post, which will no longer occur now that West is no longer scheduled to perform.

West was recently banned from performing at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards due to what was described as his “concerning online behavior.”

He also canceled the closing dates of his 2016 “Saint Pablo” tour, and was subsequently hospitalized for mental health reasons.

