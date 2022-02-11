Kanye West Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella if Billie Eilish Does Not Apologize for Dissing Travis Scott

Billie Eilish responded to Kanye West after he threatened to pull out of Coachella if she failed to apologize for seemingly dissing Travis Scott.

West, now legally known as Ye, took to Instagram on Thursday to hit at Eilish for comments she made regarding concert safety while helping a fan at a recent show.

West shared a screenshot of a Rap Sea TV headline that read, “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! ‘I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.’”

“Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” West wrote in the caption. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish responded in the comments quickly after the post was shared, writing, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

The post refers to an incident that occurred while Eilish was performing in Atlanta Saturday, during which she stopped the concert to help a fan that seemed in distress.

During her latest concert, Billie Eilish noticed that a fan was having trouble breathing. So she stopped the entire concert of 20,000+ people — all for one fan — then told her crew to bring an inhaler so the fan could breath again. This is humanity. pic.twitter.com/o09mhZG8Co — Goodable (@Goodable) February 9, 2022

“Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?” Eilish can be heard saying, later asking someone off stage to grab an inhaler. “Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd…We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be ok until I keep going.”

Many, including West, interpreted Eilish’s remarks as a dig at Scott, as he is currently facing numerous lawsuits after a crowd surge incident that occurred during his 2021 Astroworld Festival performance left eight people dead and hundreds injured.

West and Eilish are both still set to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held from April 15-17 and 22-24.

Scott, who West claimed will be joining him onstage at the festival, was originally set to headline but was removed following the Astroworld tragedy — and likely replaced by Eilish herself.

