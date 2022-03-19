Kanye West Pulled from Grammy Lineup Over ‘Concerning Online Behavior’

Kanye West was temporarily suspended from Instagram this week, and has been removed from the Grammy performance lineup, following his now-deleted posts about The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Noah is the host of this year’s Grammy broadcast.

The saga started out with a public fight between Ye and Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian that involved disturbing imagery, which West defended as artistic expression.

As the back-and-forth continued, Noah weighed in on the subject of mental health and the welfare of the children.

“But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions: Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and shit might go down,’” he said. “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

West responded on Instagram, berating him and baiting him with a racial slur, earning him a 24-hour ban on the site.

On Saturday, The Blast broke the news of West being taken off the show at the Grammy awards.

Kanye West has been scrapped by The Grammys for his performance this year, after what insiders are calling “concerning online behavior.” But, musicians and friends are supporting the rapper over the questionable decision. According to sources close to the ‘Donda’ rapper, his team received a phone call earlier this evening, informing him he has been pulled from the line-up of performers for the show.

The site reports that representatives for West were told he’s being pulled “due to what they deem to be concerning online behavior.”

Rapper The Game responded in a blistering Instagram post, slamming The Recording Academy for “a continuous disrespect” against Black artists and wanting to “STEAL the culture.”

