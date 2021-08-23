Kanye West Shares Drake’s Home Address on Instagram as Long-Term Feud Escalates to Absurd New Level

Kanye West and Drake have been feuding again, and it seems like nothing is off limits.

West, who allegedly played a role in the bombshell revelation that Drake has a son, shared, and quickly deleted, a screenshot of the Toronto native’s address on his Instagram account:

The internet is BUZZING after @kanyewest dropped @Drake‘s address before his new album #Donda pic.twitter.com/ilRZbyfrJR — Virgin Radio KW (@VirginRadioKW) August 23, 2021

While the move certainly marked a new low in the long-standing feud, some fans noted that Drake’s home has already received attention and that his address was public knowledge, as it essentially acts as a Toronto tourist attraction.

Drake seemed rather unfazed by West’s post, later sharing a video of himself laughing to his Instagram Stories:

Drakes reaction after finding out Kanye leaked his addy😭 pic.twitter.com/t2H5lEQtvQ — Jacob🦋 (@G999Jacob) August 23, 2021

The recent jabs point to the most recent beef in the rappers’ long-time feud, which was recently reignited when the rappers seemed to diss each other on recent tracks.

Drake specifically called out West during his appearance on Trippie Redd’s new track, “Betrayal,” rapping, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

The lyric seems to reference West’s decision to change the release date of his upcoming album “Donda” to the same time as Drake’s anticipated drop, especially as West updated a song on the album to say, “Move out of the way of my release/ Tryna get me off my Qs and Ps/ Why can’t losers never lose in peace? Ain’t nobody ‘round me losing sleep/ Better find God ‘fore he find me.”

In addition to sharing Drake’s address, West also responded to the diss with another now-deleted Instagram post, which showed a threat the Bound 2 rapper made to Drake in a group chat:

IM CRYING DRAKE GOT KANYE IN HIS JOKER ARC LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/yWNfZSzsFW — hasan♨️ (@flackospurity) August 21, 2021







