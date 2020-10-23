Kid Rock Caught on Camera Getting Busted for Not Wearing a Mask at Debate — Which He Was At

Kid Rock and professional golfer John Daly were busted for not wearing their masks at the presidential debate on Thursday night — and yes — they were there for some reason.

Prior to the event, Peter Eyre, senior advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates, announced that “Masks will be required and there will be enforcement of the mask rule” — and he meant it.

Daly and Kid Rock, who attended the debate to support President Donald Trump, ignored the rule and showed up maskless, getting the attention of an employee working the event.

Thankfully, the employee had clean masks ready for the duo:

Several employees seemed to have to step in to get Kid Rock to wear the required face covering during an indoor event amid a pandemic:

They finally obliged and put their masks on:

Daly’s decision to show up maskless is a big change from the stance he took in August, which ultimately led to his withdrawal from a PGA event in San Francisco.

“People keep asking why I WD from PGA??? California now #1 in cases/deaths, I had knee surgery, I’m a diabetic & I don’t feel comfortable flying,” Daly posted to Twitter at the time. “Being too close proximity to even small crowds & risk exposure with my health not worth it! God Bess & y’all be safe!”

