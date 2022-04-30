Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Among Celebs At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner usually attracts a range of celebrities, and this year was no exception.

After being canceled for two years in a row due to Covid-19, the dinner is back.

Guest celebrities who will witness Trevor Noah and President Joe Biden‘s jokes in-person ranged from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Martha Stewart. (The trio was also seen chatting prior to the dinner’s speeches)

So which other celebrities were in attendance? Take a look below.

1. Actress Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

2. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

3. “Will and Grace” actor Leslie Jordan

US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

4. Broadway actress Judith Light

Judith Light

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

5. Actress Brooke Baldwin

Brooke Baldwin

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

6. Actress J. Smith Cameron

J. Smith Cameron

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

7. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Australian model Miranda Kerr

CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel (L) and Australian model Miranda Kerr

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

8. Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Other celebrities spotted at the dinner include actor Danny Strong, British actor Jason Isaacs, and former Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider.

