Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Among Celebs At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner usually attracts a range of celebrities, and this year was no exception.

After being canceled for two years in a row due to Covid-19, the dinner is back.

Guest celebrities who will witness Trevor Noah and President Joe Biden‘s jokes in-person ranged from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Martha Stewart. (The trio was also seen chatting prior to the dinner’s speeches)

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Martha Stewart chat at the #whca dinner. pic.twitter.com/KRMv3px5J6 — TinaSfon (@TinaSfon) May 1, 2022

So which other celebrities were in attendance? Take a look below.

1. Actress Drew Barrymore

2. Martha Stewart

3. “Will and Grace” actor Leslie Jordan

4. Broadway actress Judith Light

5. Actress Brooke Baldwin

6. Actress J. Smith Cameron

7. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Australian model Miranda Kerr

8. Melinda Gates

Other celebrities spotted at the dinner include actor Danny Strong, British actor Jason Isaacs, and former Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider.

