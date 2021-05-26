Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed ‘Baby Bar’ Law School Exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she didn’t pass her first-year law school exam.

In a clip released Wednesday from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, an upset Kim told her sisters Kourtney and Khloé that she failed the “baby bar” and is reconsidering her aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

“If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” said Kim. “And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one, actually, is harder, I hear, than the actual bar.”

Kim is then shown being told by her mentor Jessica Jackson, a human rights attorney, that she needed a score of 560, but got a 474.

“That’s extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic,” Jackson told Kim, who in turn insisted she’s “a failure.”

“I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying,” Kim added. “It was so important for me to take this, and to not pass gets your spirit down. It just makes you want to give up.”

Sisters Kourtney and Khloé showed their support, with the former remarking that their late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, “would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you’re pursuing this.”

Kim, however, maintained she was frustrated that she “spent all that time away from my kids” and still didn’t pass.

“Like, I can’t do it again. I don’t have time. To do the next test is in November,” she added. “And I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, you know, it’s my birthday — my 40th — I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel. And if I fail again, it’s like, what’s the point?”

Kim’s desire to become a lawyer stemmed from her passion in the case of Alice Johnson, a grandmother who received a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. In 2018, Kim visited with then-President Donald Trump to advocate for clemency for Johnson, who he granted a commutation. Trump then granted Johnson a full pardon last year.

