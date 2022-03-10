Whoopi Goldberg Takes Cheap Shot at Kim Kardashian After Career Advice to Working Women Sparks Backlash: Remember Her ‘Head Start?’

Whoopi Goldberg took quite the cheap shot at Kim Kardashian after a clip of her giving women in business controversial career advice went viral.

Goldberg began the segment by airing a clip of Kardashian from a recent interview with Variety, in which she gave what she called “the best advice for women in business.”

“Get your fucking ass up and work,” Kardashian said in an interview that aired Wednesday. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

The comment sparked quite a backlash, many noting that Kardashian was born into privilege, as her father Robert Kardashian was a successful lawyer who even worked as O. J. Simpson’s defense attorney during the 1995 murder trial.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” actor and activist Jameela Jamil wrote in a tweet. “This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

After airing the clip, Goldberg noted that it “caused people to lose their minds,” adding, “People who say she had a big head start compared to most people — mm-hmm. Do you remember what that head start was? Think back. Think back, if that’s what you mean to say.”

Slightly confused, Joy Behar asked Goldberg if she was referring to Kardashian’s “sex tape,” which was leaked in February 2007.

Goldberg confirmed that she was referencing the infamous tape, emphasizing how at the time, Kardashian was “dealt with as the joke.”

“Everybody decided she was going to be nothing for years,” she added. “And then that blanket statement, that people don’t seem to want to work anymore, isn’t true.”

Watch above, via ABC.

