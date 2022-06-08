Kylie Minogue Tells Andy Cohen Blocking Kylie Jenner from Trademarking Her Name Was ‘Just Business’

Will the real Kylie please stand up?

Kylie Minogue spoke out on her trademark battle with Kylie Jenner while sitting down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

In 2015, Jenner filed documents to trademark the name “Kylie,” for “advertising” and “endorsement services.”

The filing prompted Minogue’s team to file an opposition to Jenner’s application in February 2016.

“If Applicant is permitted to register its ‘KYLIE’ mark, confusion resulting in damage and injury to Opposer would likely occur,” the opposition notice stated, identifying Minogue as the “Opposer.”

“Persons familiar with Opposer’s Marks, and Opposer’s goods and services, would likely be confused, be mistaken, or be deceived into the belief that Applicant’s services are associated with, affiliated with, or sponsored by Opposer. Such confusion would inevitably result in damage to Opposer.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially rejected Jenner’s claim in 2017.

Minogue was asked about her win over a member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew — a tough feat to accomplish — while on with Cohen Tuesday.

“What were your first thoughts when Kylie Jenner tried to trademark the name ‘Kylie,’ and how happy were you that you won that lawsuit?” a viewer asked the Australian popstar.

Minogue said the legal battle was “just business, obviously.”

“When I was named Kylie, there was like, I think I had met one person older than me who was called Kylie, so it was kind of unusual,” she added. “I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was just something that had to be done. We came to an agreement.”

Cohen asked if she had to call Kris Jenner about the legal issue.

“No, but I’d love to meet them,” she said.

Watch above, via Bravo.

