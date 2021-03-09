Lady Gaga has shared a first look of her and Adam Driver in character on the set of their upcoming movie House of Gucci.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the true story of murder within the Gucci family fashion dynasty.

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the grandson of renown fashion designer Guccio Gucci. Reggiani served 18 years in prison before being let out in 2016.

Gaga took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a photo of her and Driver in full costume posing on a snow-capped mountain. The duo are immaculately dressed for their parts, with Driver donning a white turtleneck sweater, and Gaga draped in gold chains and a white fur cap. She captioned the image “Signore e Signora Gucci,” which translates to “Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

If the fervent reaction on social media is any indicator, House of Gucci just became one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2021.

Yet again Ridley Scott appears to have made the greatest movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/wu7CM57GcW — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) March 9, 2021

oh my god it’s just so good. I have nothing to add. the hat… the pearls… the sweater… the expressions…. art. all of it. https://t.co/rFnSHGQnQJ — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) March 9, 2021

I feel like every Italian has a picture of some relative dressed like this from the 80s https://t.co/1gBUoiVLiz — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 9, 2021

Ben Solo’s doing just fine, guys. (I need all of these outfits) https://t.co/wifVhPjjHy — Piya Sinha-Roy (@PiyaSRoy) March 9, 2021

chris evans’ sweater in knives out walked so adam driver’s sweater in house of gucci could run https://t.co/FtxpmfrRIk — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) March 9, 2021

i am very much interested https://t.co/zCC97g81fL — hot pockets heiress (@sydneymscott) March 9, 2021

I love everything about this. And I hate snow. https://t.co/uTmvVIjysC — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) March 9, 2021

House of Gucci marks Gaga’s first big-screen role since her feature acting debut in 2018’s A Star Is Born, which scored her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

The film, which is currently shooting in Rome, is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 24.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]