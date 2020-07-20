comScore

Mark Zuckerberg Mocked For Viral Sunscreen-Drenched Surfing Photo: ‘No Shot This Dude Is Human’

By Charlie NashJul 20th, 2020, 9:44 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg became the center of attention on Sunday after a photo of him surfing in Hawaii — with an extremely pale face covered in sunscreen — was published online.

Some users compared Zuckerberg to the Joker or a mime, while others questioned whether the Facebook CEO was actually human.

A sizeable chunk of social media users also commented on the other noticeable element of the photo.

