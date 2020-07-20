Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg became the center of attention on Sunday after a photo of him surfing in Hawaii — with an extremely pale face covered in sunscreen — was published online.

Some users compared Zuckerberg to the Joker or a mime, while others questioned whether the Facebook CEO was actually human.

Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020

In which we learn how Zuckerberg got those scars… https://t.co/yL2QoY64SB — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) July 19, 2020

Refuse to believe this guy is a real human https://t.co/ryAvYXXq7Q — Lil Sasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) July 19, 2020

There’s no shot this dude is human https://t.co/UGorve2Zrm — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg goes ssssurfing. pic.twitter.com/KrosJUtbn9 — Bill Williamson (@BillWilliamsonx) July 19, 2020

The paint is washing off the latest edition of the Zuckerberg android pic.twitter.com/d83sw9KDU2 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 19, 2020

google photos of mark zuckerberg over the years and you can see the human leave his body year by year pic.twitter.com/qXbQG15RNa — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) July 19, 2020

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

talk to sunscreen mark zuckerberg for the best side quest in the game pic.twitter.com/0JlbkKwsUw — Dean Dobbs (@DeanDobbs) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg surfing looks like a horror movie about a mime who terrorizes a sleepy beachfront community pic.twitter.com/pfXa41Z3pg — Jim Cunningham (@J1MCUNN1NGHAM) July 19, 2020

People making fun of Mark Zuckerberg have clearly never gone on a Mime retreat in Hawaii. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) July 20, 2020

This isn’t the reason we have taken action as shareholders to try to force Facebook to separate Mark Zuckerberg from being both CEO and Chairman of the Board, but it doesn’t help. https://t.co/bjauhedwjz — Pennsylvania Treasury (@PATreasury) July 20, 2020

A sizeable chunk of social media users also commented on the other noticeable element of the photo.

mark zuckerberg got a WAGON pic.twitter.com/sdnv4fdAKp — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 19, 2020

he keeps all the personal info in his absolute dump truck of an ass https://t.co/pWNP8OJkNb — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) July 19, 2020

my therapist: mark zuckerberg with a face full of sunscreen and a thick ass isn’t real, it can’t hurt you mark zuckerberg with a face full of sunscreen and a thick ass: pic.twitter.com/jS983iuIY9 — Bobby // BLM 🇵🇸♿️ (@Bobby19_) July 19, 2020

why does mark zuckerberg have a dump truck ass — Liv (@LivPosting) July 19, 2020

What’s more frightening: Mark Zuckerberg with an unbelievable amount of sunscreen on or the fact he has the dumper of a fashion nova model? pic.twitter.com/eL9M9p2VGR — carly aquilino (@carlyaquilino) July 20, 2020

All of you talking about Mark Zuckerberg’s butt: I hate you and your family — pfpicardi (@pfpicardi) July 19, 2020

