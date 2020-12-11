Marvel Confirms Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Will Not Be Recast in Black Panther

Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige announced that Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa will not be recast for the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

News of Boseman’s death shocked the world in August, as the actor was only 43 and had been keeping news of his colon cancer diagnosis private.

Once social media had been flooded with tributes to Boseman, and fans mourned their Black Panther, many began to wonder who would replace him as Marvel’s T’Challa.

Well, Boseman is evidently irreplaceable, as instead of recasting the role, Marvel will drop the character altogether.

“Chadwick Bosman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally,” Feige said, later adding, “His portrayal of T’Challa [and] the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it is for that reason that we will not recast the character.”

Despite the fact that the studio will not recast Boseman’s T’Challa, another character could still fill the role of the superhero — especially considering that T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played in the movie by Letitia Wright, ends up taking over as the Black Panther for a point in the Marvel comic books.

“To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the King of Wakanda, we will continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film,” Feige said, noting that director and writer Ryan Coogler is “hard at work” on the sequel.

