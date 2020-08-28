BREAKING: Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the young age of 43.

The shocking news came on Friday night that Boseman died after a four-year battle with stage III colon cancer.

A statement posted to his Twitter account confirmed his passing and said, “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Boseman appeared in a number of critically acclaimed films, from 42 to Da 5 Bloods. He became an international star after being cast as T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The statement says that he was continuing to film movies “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]