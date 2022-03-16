Marvel Denounces ‘ALL’ Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills Following Parent Company Disney’s Failure to Do So Publicly

Marvel Studios has denounced “ALL” anti-LGBTQ+ laws after parent company Disney received backlash for its response to Florida legislation critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Marvel Studios said in a statement shared on Twitter on Tuesday:

“Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community,” the statement continued. “Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

The tweet comes after Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized to LGBTQ+ employees in a company email, pointing to his failure to be a “stronger ally” amid the controversy surrounding Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation.

In the email sent last week, Chapek also announced that Disney, which had donated money to every sponsor of the bill, would pause all political donations in Florida.

While Chapek had also condemned the bill during Disney’s annual shareholders’ meeting last Wednesday, which was held the night before the sent the company-wide email, he had failed to do so publicly, and only did so following an intense backlash

The bill, which had already passed before Chapek’s remarks to Disney shareholders, prohibits teachers and staff from instructing topics such as sexual orientation or gender identity with students from kindergarten to third grade and gives parents more access to their children’s education and health records.

The legislation, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has indicated he intends to sign into law, also gives parents the ability to sue their child’s school district if they believe the policy is violated.

