Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly has proudly revealed that she attended an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C. last weekend.

This is the very same protest where Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a notorious anti-vaxxer, compared those who defy vaccine mandates to Jewish people hiding from Nazis during the Holocaust.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” he said. “I visited in 1962 East Germany with my father, and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped, so it was possible — many died doing it, but it was possible.”

His remarks earned a response from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Place and Museum, who took to Twitter to slam Kennedy’s rant as “a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay.”

Kennedy also called today’s vaccine push “turnkey totalitarianism,” adding, “It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state from the beginning of mankind to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct, of thought, and to obliterate dissent. None them have been able to do it. They didn’t have the technological capacity.”

Lilly shared an Instagram post on Thursday with multiple images, revealing she had traveled to D.C. to attend the rally in support of “medical sovereignty.”

The post, featuring several photographs from the protest, also included a caption highlighting Lilly’s criticism of vaccine mandates.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” she wrote. “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will…This is not the way.”

“This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love,” she added. “I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

It’s unclear if Lilly herself is vaccinated, as her post included a picture of a sign that reads, “Vaxxed Democrat for medical freedom.”

The actress has been condemned for Covid-19 related views before, as she revealed in a March 2020 Instagram post that she was refusing to self-quarantine and compared the virus to a “respiratory flu.”

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she wrote in response to negative comments on her post. “It’s unnerving… Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

She posted an apology days later, claiming she thought she was “infusing calm into the hysteria” with her previous comments.

