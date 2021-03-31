<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Matthew McConaughey confirmed in a new interview that his “new chapter” is pursuing some sort of “leadership role,” but the actor wouldn’t say with certainty if that includes running for political office or if he’s affiliated with a particular party.

Rumors have been swirling since last year that McConaughey is considering running for governor in his home state of Texas, and the movie star has said in several interviews that it’s a possibility.

On Tuesday, CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla asked McConaughey if he’s officially gearing up for a political run. “I’m not teasing the idea or anything. I’m actually trying to look at the idea and give it serious consideration,” McConaughey responded.

“I have a new chapter for myself, personally in my life. I believe it is in some sort of leadership role,” he added.

McConaughey, however, admitted he still doesn’t know what “category” his new role would fall under.

“We need some more good leaders,” he continued. “And I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about you out there, everyone out there, we need leadership. We’ve been talking about the ‘why’ we need leadership. My question for me is, what’s my ‘how?’”

McConaughey further noted that “the private sector has an incredible amount of power to change where we go from here,” but “so does politics and politicians and government officials.”

He added, “I’m still working on, for me, what is my category moving forward that would be best for the most amount of people, but also best for me and my family? And those are real considerations I’m giving to what my future holds.”

Earlier this month, McConaughey shared a similar sentiment when asked about a gubernatorial run by Today’s Al Roker. “Look, it’s a very honorable consideration,” he said. “So am I considering that? Sure, it’s a great thing and an honorable thing to be able to consider.”

However, many people have been left wondering whether McConaughey is a Democrat or Republican, but he hasn’t said one way or another.

In an interview on Fox News last May, McConaughey lamented how the response to the coronavirus pandemic had become a partisan issue when the nation should be united in facing the crisis.

McConaughey took aim at both sides of the political aisle in an interview with Russell Brand last December, saying he supported being “aggressively centric.”

Later that month on Good Morning Britain, McConaughey said the “the extreme left and the extreme right” both have “unfair” views that cause division in the United States.

Meanwhile, after an article emerged last year claiming that McConaughey was actively planning to run for governor of Texas, friends of the actor told us, “While he would be great in the role, right now it’s just speculation.”

Watch McConaughey’s interview with CNBC above. His comments about running for office begin around the 16:35 mark.

