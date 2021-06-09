Meghan McCain Goes Off on ABC’s The Bachelor — ON ABC: Lack of Diversity Makes it ‘An Extremely Problematic Show’

Meghan McCain did not hold back when addressing Chris Harrison’s recent exit from The Bachelor franchise — slamming ABC for the series’ lack of diversity while hosting ABC’s The View.

Harrison officially left the franchise on Tuesday after previously “stepping aside” amid a racism scandal involving The Bachelor’s Season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell, who faced backlash for attending a “Old South” plantation-themed college party in 2018.

Harrison later defended Kirkconnell in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black woman to be cast as The Bachelorette lead — quickly facing criticism for decrying “the woke police” and downplaying Kirkconnell’s actions.

“If there’s one thing we all have learned over the past year and a half, and our entire lifetime living in this country, but especially since the murder of George Floyd, it that it’s important to listen,” McCain said of Harrison’s interview with Lindsay, noting, “She is a Black woman talking about her experience.”

McCain went on to address Kirkconnell’s role in the scandal, pointing out that Season 25 star Matt James is still with Kirkconnell, following a confrontational After the Final Rose special, during which James rejected an embrace with Kirkconnell due to her past actions.

“I don’t love The Bachelor,” McCain admitted. “I apologize to our parent company ABC — I mean no disrespect to the work that’s down on this network, but It’s an extremely problematic show.”

McCain went on to address the lack of diversity on the series, adding that most contestants are also below “a size zero.”

“There’s no different bodies — different people. Dating is about experiencing the world. I dated every kind of race, every kind of person, cause I never knew who was going to be the one,” she continued. “I think that’s more reflective of 2021, so I think the show has a lot of make-overs to do in a lot of different ways that goes way beyond the host.”

McCain then brought up controversial remarks Nick Cannon made in July 2020, which were largely criticized as anti-Semitic, noting that he is still set to host a talkshow beginning this fall.

“He has done a lot of work with Jewish leaders from my understanding,” she noted. “He actually met with my friend Bari Weiss, who wrote a book on anti-Semitism, so there are stories like this where if you do enough work, you can be accepted back to polite society and day time television.”

McCain added that Harrison could have the same luck as Cannon and score his own daytime talkshow if he puts in the work too.

