JD Vance Straight Up Cites His Appearance on The View as Proof He Can Negotiate: ‘Joy Behar Is Tougher Than the Iranians’

Vice President JD Vance says that he’s no stranger to tough negotiations — after all, he did appear on The View this week.

The veep’s remarks came as Vance addressed reporters during a White House press briefing on Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding on the Iran conflict.

“Now, I have seen some progressive criticisms of me personally saying, ‘What experience does the vice president of the United States have with hostile, high-stakes negotiations?'” Vance told reporters. “And I would point those progressive critics to the fact that just two days ago, I spent over an hour on The View. So I actually have great experience in very hostile negotiations, and I’ve used that- I mean, look, Joy Behar is way tougher than the Iranians. And she and I are best friends now.”

Vance was a guest on The View on Tuesday, hitting the talk show circuit as he promoted his latest book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

While on the show, Vance brawled with Behar over affordability and Trump’s “I love inflation” remark from earlier this month.

“Yeah, so President Trump has called affordability a hoax,” Behar told Vance. “He said that, not me. He’s pouring money into this ballroom of his and the reflecting pool — don’t forget the Arch de Trumpe, I call it — and a White House cage match. All these things, why is he doing them when everybody knows that Americans are struggling? And what is he spending all this money for?”

Vance replied, “Well, I’ve got to defend the president on the hoax point. What the president said is the idea that Republicans caused the affordability problem is a hoax. And I think that’s true.”

When co-host Ana Navarro added that Trump “just said he loves the inflation,” Vance fired back: “What he said, Ana, is that he loves the fact that the inflation is going to come down when this war is over. That’s what he said.”

The exchange prompted Behar to chime in: “That’s not what he said, but that’s all right. Are you his interpreter or are you his vice president? Come on.”

Hours later, Behar said on the Behind the Table podcast that she doesn’t believe Vance is a “bad guy” and she’d find it “interesting” to see him go toe-to-toe with a Democrat like California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) in a 2028 White House race.

Watch above via Fox News.

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