Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Giuliani for ‘Second Most Damaging Tape’ of Him This Year: The Call Leaked ‘From Rudy’s Head’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Rudy Giuliani after CNN released audio of a call he had with Ukrainian officials in 2019 — cracking that it’s the “second most damaging” tape of him released this year.

CNN obtained audio of the call this week — leaking Giuliani’s 2019 conversation with Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Kurt Volker, a former United States diplomat who later testified in Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

The call occurred just days before Trump’s infamous call with Zelensky, which ultimately prompted the former president’s first impeachment.

“All we need from the President is to say, I’m gonna put an honest prosecutor in charge, he’s gonna investigate and dig up the evidence that presently exists, and is there any other evidence about involvement of the 2016 election, and then the [Joe] Biden thing has to be run out,” Giuliani, who was a key figure in the Ukraine scandal, can be heard saying on the call.

Kimmel quipped that Trump’s former lawyer could use his own representation, as “CNN released what could turn out to be the second most damaging tape of Rudy Giuliani this year.”

“You remember Trump’s ‘perfect call’ with the Ukrainian president? The one he got impeached for?” Kimmel continued. “Well, a few weeks before that call, in July of 2019, Rudy dialed up a senior Ukrainian official to put the squeeze on, and now audio from that call has leaked ― most likely from Rudy’s head.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com