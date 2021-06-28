Megyn Kelly claims she is “bothered” by the bombshell testimony Britney Spears delivered at a recent hearing on the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

While most public figures on all sides of the political spectrum rallied around the superstar, sending her messages of encouragement and validating her statement, Kelly is hung up on the “other side” of the story.

“The thing that bothered me about her testimonial was, we didn’t hear the other side. And this judge, especially when I found out that Britney has been pushing to end this thing and objecting to it for many years, the judges heard this before, the judge has had reason to question, you know, whether this should stay in place for many years now, and she’s allowed it to,” she said.

“There has to be a good reason for it. What we don’t know we don’t know what kind of mental state Britney actually in. We don’t know whether she’s attempted suicide over and over whether she tried to hurt others. I’m just making this up just to be clear. We just don’t know they’re there. And they the other side, the dad’s side said almost nothing in response to something to the effect of through his lawyer, sorry to see his daughter suffering so much.”

While Spears’ father Jamie Spears, who leads the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years, has been relatively quiet since his daughter’s testimony, he has made statements through his lawyers in the past.

“[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship,” the pop star’s dad told CNN through his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen in March. “Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Despite the claim, the New York Times recently reported that Britney has been pushing to end the conservatorship for years, which Kelly did note in her podcast.

Kelly, however, did not highlight Jamie Spears’ apparent lie regarding the conservatorship, instead focusing on the judge’s decision to continue granting him control over his daughter’s life.

Kelly also claimed there “has to be a good reason” for the conservatorship, which Britney claimed is being used to prevent her from getting married or having children, as she is reportedly being forced to take birth control.

Britney also maintained that she was put “on lithium out of nowhere” when she initially refused to do a Las Vegas residency.

“And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to,” she added. “You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months. But he put me on that and I felt drunk.”

