Mia Farrow is worried about how Woody Allen will react to the new HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which centers on the allegations that he sexually abused their daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7-years-old.

“I don’t know, I’m just scared. I’m scared of him,” she says in the documentary, according to a sneak-peek obtained by People. “A person who has no allegiance to truth will do anything. A person who will do anything is somebody to be scared of.”

“So I worry that when this documentary comes out, he’ll be on the attack again,” Farrow adds. “He’ll do whatever he has to do to try to save himself from the truth, from the mess he made.”

The four-part documentary series features interviews with Mia, Dylan, Ronan Farrow, investigators, relatives, and other eyewitnesses, many of whom are speaking publicly about the events for the first time.

The docuseries also includes home video footage shot by Mia in 1992, which shows a 7-year-old Dylan claiming Allen touched her in the attic of their Connecticut home.

Allen has long denied the allegations and has maintained that Mia coached Dylan to level accusations of sexual abuse against him. Both Mia and Dylan reject that notion in the docuseries, which Allen declined to take part in.

Allen v. Farrow, which uses home movies, audiotapes, court documents, and police reports to lay out all of the evidence in the case, premieres Feb. 21 on HBO.

