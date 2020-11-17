Everyone seems to be complaining about the horrors of 2020, but STXfilms’ Songbird imagines the coronavirus pandemic two years into the future — and things are even worse.

From producer Michael Bay and director Adam Mason, the film follows a young couple — a motorbike courier named Nico, played by Riverdale’s K.J. Apa, and Sara, a young artist played by Sofia Carson — who are separated due to pandemic restrictions.

In the film’s world, those infected with “Covid-23” are forced to quarantine together in camps, while some, including Nico, are immune to the virus and given yellow wristbands to set them apart from the rest.

Written by Simon Boyes, Songbird was the first film to shoot in Los Angeles following the lockdown that halted the entertainment world, and will soon be available on all on-demand platforms starting December 11. After the film premieres, it’s set to stream on a yet-to-be-announced service.

“The pandemic has affected every aspect of our business, from production to release, but Songbird demonstrates that a nimble studio like STX can find effective and profitable ways to make their movies work, as we have similarly with Greenland and My Spy during these challenging times,” said STXfilms’ Adam Fogelson. “The show must go on.”

The cast also includes Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Peter Stormare, Bradley Whitford, Jenna Ortega, Alexandra Daddario, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]