Netflix Removes Chappelle’s Show at Dave Chappelle’s Request

Netflix has removed Chappelle’s Show from its service after Dave Chappelle requested they do so.

On Tuesday, Chappelle explained the situation by releasing an 18-minute Instagram video featuring footage from a recent stand-up performance. The comedian noted that he hasn’t been paid since leaving the Comedy Central series, which is owned by ViacomCBS.

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” Chappelle said. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal because I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either. That’s why I like working for Netflix.”

Chappelle continued, “I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming Chappelle’s Show, I was furious. How could they not… how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them, and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

Chappelle, who’s made multiple specials for Netflix over the past few years, further praised the company “because they paid me my money, they do what they say they’re going to do and they went above and beyond what you can expect from a businessman.”

As for those companies streaming Chappelle’s Show, the comedian added, “I think if you are fucking streaming that show you’re fencing stolen goods. They stole that from me. They just took it. I’m not up here trying to tell you guys that I believe that Comedy Central gave me a raw deal just because I’m Black, I believe they gave me a raw deal because this fucking industry is a monster.”

Chappelle’s Show is still available to stream on several ViacomCBS brands, including Comedy Central and CBS All Access. The sketch series is also available on HBO Max, which is owned by WarnerMedia.

Chappelle’s Show aired on Comedy Central for three seasons between 2003 and 2006 before Chappelle famously quit.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]